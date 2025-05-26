FCT unpaid ground rent : Tinubu intervenes, grants defaulters 14-day waiver

Following the backlash that trailed the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) enforcement exercise on unpaid ground rents, President Bola Tinubu has stepped in to halt the ongoing property repossession.

The president approved a 14-day waiver period for owners of affected properties to settle their outstanding debts.

The FCTA had on Monday commenced the sealing of 4,794 properties over unpaid ground rent spanning between 10 and 43 years. The crackdown affected properties owned by individuals, corporate entities, and even government institutions.

With the President’s intervention, owners of the revoked properties have now been granted a two-week grace period to clear their outstanding ground rent and penalties.

Speaking on the matter, Director of the FCT Department of Land Administration, Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed that defaulters with properties in the Central Area would be required to pay a N5 million penalty in addition to their outstanding ground rent.

He further stated that property owners in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will each pay a N3 million penalty, while those in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II will pay N2 million, all exclusive of the owed ground rent.

Nwankwoeze also noted that buyers who have yet to register their ownership through the Minister’s Consent and obtain their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days to complete the process at the Department of Land Administration.

Additionally, he announced that the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has extended a two-week grace period to all property holders in the capital to settle their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) or Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills or face possible revocation.

“Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people.”

