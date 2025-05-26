Borno: Zulum briefs Tinubu, vows no council will fall to insurgents

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has vowed that no local government area in the state will fall to Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents, even as he briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after a closed-door meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, Zulum declared that the state would resist any attempt by terror groups to reclaim territory.

“A few days ago, I made a clear declaration that no local government shall be allowed to be taken over by Boko Haram or ISWAP members — and it will never happen again. With the support of the Nigerian Army and other armed forces, we will ensure no single council falls into the hands of insurgents,” Zulum said.

The governor’s visit comes amid renewed attacks in parts of Borno and other areas of the Northeast, including assaults on military bases and civilian settlements. Zulum, who recently returned from a week-long tour of affected communities, said he witnessed firsthand the scale of the challenge facing security forces.

“Purposely, I came to brief the President on the security situation in the Northeast, particularly Borno. Within the last few days, things have not been going very well. We are trying to see how to reduce the incessant attacks on military formations and other critical areas,” he said.

While acknowledging the growing sophistication of weapons used by insurgents, Zulum expressed confidence in the armed forces’ renewed resolve, noting that the federal government had already taken steps to confront the threat.

He said, “I believe within the last few days, the Nigerian armed forces have taken certain decisions that will help curtail the resurgence of insurgency. We are optimistic that something significant will be done.”

One of the new security strategies discussed, Zulum revealed, is the federal government’s proposed establishment of forest guards — a specialised unit expected to strengthen surveillance and security in remote and vulnerable areas.

“Plans are underway to establish forest guards, and I believe that could be a game-changer,” he said.

The governor also raised alarms over the advanced firepower in the hands of insurgents, urging a sustained and robust response from the federal government.

“Some of these groups are using sophisticated weapons, but I believe the federal government is working on countermeasures,” he said.

Zulum added that President Tinubu had given firm assurances of intensified federal support. “The President has assured me that everything will be done to control the situation,” he stated.

In closing, Zulum called on all Nigerians — security agencies, civil authorities, and local communities — to join forces in defending every inch of the country’s territory.

“We must all rise to the occasion. I’m calling on the Nigerian Armed Forces, civilian authorities, and every concerned citizen to stand together and secure our local government areas,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

