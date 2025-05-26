Japan flight makes emergency landing after passenger tries to open door mid-air

A flight from Tokyo to Texas was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to open a door mid-flight.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 114 was diverted to Seattle on Saturday, just hours after departure. The airline cited “an unruly passenger” as the reason.

Port of Seattle police said the man “attempted to open exit doors during the flight.” He was reportedly experiencing “a medical crisis” and had to be restrained by fellow passengers and the flight crew.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken to a hospital. It remains unclear whether he will face any charges.

ANA released a statement saying, “The safety of our passengers and crew are our top priority and we applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their support.”

While the plane was on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, another passenger was removed for “unruly behaviour,” according to authorities.

Flight tracking data shows the plane eventually reached its destination—George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston—at around 12:40 p.m. local time (17:40 GMT), about four hours later than scheduled.

This incident adds to a growing list of similar events in recent months.

In April, a Jetstar flight from Bali to Melbourne had to turn back when a passenger tried to open a door during the flight.

Last November, passengers on an American Airlines flight restrained a man with duct tape after he tried to open a plane door mid-flight.

Also in November 2023, a man on an Asiana Airlines flight opened an emergency exit door just before landing in South Korea, sending nine passengers to hospital with breathing issues.

(BBC)