FCT Minister lauds roadmap construction for donating 24 road signage to FCTA

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello on Wednesday lauded roadmap construction company when he commissioned 24 road signage strategically located in different parts of Abuja, donated by the company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Minister who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola said the world would be a better place for all if both well-placed individuals and organisations imbibe the culture of giving back to society from their wealth.

Bello said that the roadmap construction company that donated the 24 road signage, has not just shown its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, but has set a record that will inspire others.

He said, “I wish therefore to commend Roadmap Construction Ltd for this laudable project and urge more well-meaning organisations to emulate this noble gesture by giving back to society and contributing towards building the FCT of our collective dreams.

“Projects like this not only improve the esthetics of the city’s landscape but also reduce dangers to lives and properties occasioned by accidents on our roads and highways as a result of insufficient road signage”. He stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Roadmap Construction Company, Mr Julius Irumundomon said the idea of donating the road signage was birthed 14 years ago when he and his friend hugely suffered to locate their desired destination in Maitama Abuja, due to a lack of readable signage.

Irumundomon noted that he was also propelled to turn the idea into action, by a high sense of patriotism for his fatherland.

According to him, he had always dreamt of replicating the good developments he saw in other parts of the world, in his home country, Nigeria.

He said, ” What made me do this was what my friend experienced 14 tears ago around Maitama, we were given a direction but could not find the place.

“When I left there, I said every Federal Capital you go to in the world has street signage that directs you to where you are supposed to go. I brought the idea to my friend and told him that I was going to it if the government, the FCT will follow us.

“The Minister said if can do this, put some in Wuye Bridge and Area 1 Bridge, but I ended up doing up to 24 signage because I felt that doing only 4 will not do anything.”

