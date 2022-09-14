Bauchi State House of Assembly presided over by the deputy speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, on Wednesday, unanimously adopted and passed into law, a bill that will make access to basic education for all children in the state compulsory.

As contained in the bill, any parent who breaches the provision of the bill when eventually signed by the governor may go to jail for one year or pay a fine of the sum of N100, 000.

The passage of the bill followed the submission of a report of the house committee on education on a bill for a law to promote children’s access to basic education in Bauchi State and for connected matters which was laid by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Babayo Muhammad, representing Hardawa constituency.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Two Million SMEs

Bauchi Assembly passes bill on access to equal basic education to children under 5 years

Bauchi Assembly passes bill on access to equal basic education to children under 5 years

The report contained that the committee had engaged all stakeholders in the education sector to gather their opinions and concerns on the bill.

It observed that the bill seeks to guarantee the right of basic education to every child in the state who attains the age of 5.

The committee recommended that under offense and penalty in the bill, the penalty of any parent, husband, or teacher who refuses to enroll any pupil or student into school without lawful cause, should be increased to one-year imprisonment with an option of a fine of N100,000 or both.

Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman representing Ningi Central Constituency requested the house to allow the bill for a law to promote children’s access to basic education in Bauchi State and for connected matters to undergo 3rd reading and he was seconded by Hon. Sabo Bako Sade representing Sade Constituency.





Upon approval by the house, the speaker directed the clerk of the house, Umar Yusuf Gital Esq to carry out the 3rd reading after which the bill was, therefore, passed into law.

The house thereafter adjourned to Tuesday 20th September 2022. as moved and seconded by the deputy majority leader and the minority leader.