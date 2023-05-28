The outgoing Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mallam Muhammad Bello, over the weekend, flagged off the groundbreaking contract for the final engineering, design and infrastructure development of Maitama II District.

During the ceremony, Bello said

the project, costing N184 billion, if completed, will open up the Federal Capital City to accommodate the increasing population of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the engineering infrastructure project marks the conclusion of the administration’s actualisation map of developing the territory.

He said the Maitama II District, which covers 780 hectares of land mass on the hills of Maple, will have a presidential resort as one of the features to be accommodated.

Bello noted that the administration is conscious of its responsibility to the residents of FCT, for the continuous provision of the requisite engineering infrastructure necessary for the growth of residential, commercial and social services.

He acknowledged the keen interest of the National Assembly in supporting the administration in all stages that led to the approval and award of the contract.

“We are committed to ensuring sustainable funding of the project from our internally generated revenue and other sources”

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmed revealed that the contract was awarded to Messrs Dantata & Sawoe Nig. Ltd at the contract sum ot N184,366,505,342.50 with a completion period of 48 months.

This, he said was in addition to the numerous other achievements already recorded within the period of the outgoing Minister since he took over the mantle of leadership of the FCTA.

He said: “The District planned to be mixed development with provision for a Presidential resort amongst others.

“It is bounded to the North by Mpape, to the South by Gurku District and the Army Baarracks, to the West by

Maitama Extension District and to the East by FCT/Nasarawa State

boarder.

“In line with the provisions of the Abuja Master Plan, infrastructure development of the city is being developed

progressIvely to meet-up with the rate of expansion of the City as well as availability of funds.

“The scope of work for the Development of Maitama II District mainly include:

Site Clearance and Earthworks Road Works Storm Water Drainage System

Cuverts of various sizes Confirmatory Site Tests Waste Water Drainage System, Water Distribution Network

Power Supply and Street Lighting

Conduits for Telecommunication”