A Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa, on Sunday, prayed for Nigeria not to witness another Buhari government, saying the outgoing government failed woefully in every sector.

Giwa who stated this on Sunday, while praying for the incoming government said Nigerians will not forget in a hurry what they went through under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric likened the Buhari administration to another era of Sani Abacha, noting that eight years of Buhari has been characterised by marginalisation, nepotism persecution and killings across the country.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, urging them to pray against moving from the frying pan into the fire.

“We must not move out of a house infested with ants into one infested with rats. Nigerians must pray and cry to God for divine mercy. It is only God that can turn the negative situation to a positive one.

“It is not an understatement to say that Nigerians went through hell under President Buhari’s eight years tenure.

“We all still remember what the late Sani Abacha did to Nigerians, the same way we will not forget in a hurry what we passed through in the hands of President Buhari.

“We have no power to punish Buhari and those who worked with him, but we can only ask God to forgive them and reward them accordingly.

He noted that the Buhari administration failed in its three pronged areas of security, corruption and the economy, and said that Buhari served Nigerians bitter pills in place of dividends of democracy he promised during his campaigns.

The cleric lamented over the state of hopelessness in the land and prayed that the country would not travel another miserable path as Tinubu would be inaugurated as the nation’s president on Monday (today).

“I am sure his conscience will continue to bother Buhari anywhere he is. President Buhari and those who served under the outgoing government have failed Nigerians and we pray this period never returned.





“Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing. He has a lot of plans, we just pray that all those plans will materialize and its impact on the people will be positive.

“He has promised to fix Nigeria and I just pray he will be able to do all those things he has in his mind to achieve,” Giwa stated.