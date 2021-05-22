FCT minister extends deepest condolences to Buhari, deceased families over passing of COAS, others

By Ademola Adegbite - Abuja
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Saturday, expressed deep sadness over the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other senior military officers in a plane crash in Kaduna State, on Friday evening.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Malam Bello extended his deepest condolences to the President, Muhammad Buhari.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and residents of the FCT, Malam Bello extends his deepest condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao, the Officers and Men of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce as well as the families of the deceased.” The minister sympathized.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, Malam Bello equally prayed Almighty God to spare Nigeria such a national tragedy in future.

