FCT: I communicate my vision, set expectations despite challenges — Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that bureaucratic and financial challenges are impediments in achieving infrastructure projects, despite that he communicates his vision and sets expectations, which makes things easier for him.

The Minister disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, after the last lap of inspection of completed infrastructure projects, executed his watch as FCT minister, billed for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu, to mark the President’s second anniversary.

Wike was responding to a question on how he navigates financial and bureaucratic challenges to achieve projects, in particular, the road from A2 to Pia was done under emergency circumstances.

He said, “Everything revolves around leadership. When leadership sets clear goals and objectives and is committed to achieving them, success is assured. Financial management is crucial. No one has unlimited resources, but prudent management is key.

“Bureaucracy can be a challenge, but when you communicate your vision clearly and set expectations, people understand what needs to be done. Leadership is essential. Without it, you can’t achieve anything.

“I work closely with civil servants who understand the vision and are committed to achieving it. If someone is not performing well, I take decisive action. It’s not about dictating, but about communicating and setting clear expectations.”

When questioned on when the rehabilitated magnificent International Conference Centre (ICC), will start operations and personnel were adequately trained to manage the centre’s technological inputs, the Minister said: “The centre will be maintained by Julius Beggar, the company that built it. We’re not going to hand it over to any politician to manage. Maintenance is a significant challenge in this country, and we’re committed to doing things differently.

“The agreement with Julius Beggar will ensure that maintenance is done properly. We’re working on the details, and once the agreement is signed, we’ll make sure that anyone who uses the centre pays for maintenance.

“Don’t worry about the new technology; the company that provided it will handle maintenance. The staff working there are Nigerians who have been supervised by us. The technology isn’t complicated, and we’ll start operations soon after commissioning.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

