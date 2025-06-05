Bad leadership, biggest challenge against Nigeria’s development — Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has identified poor leadership as the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria and hindering its development.

The Minister made this assertion during his 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture, titled The Nigeria of Our Dreams, delivered at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Thursday in Osun State.

Wike concurred with Chinua Achebe, whose book The Trouble with Nigeria intellectually and literally captured the issue, stating that “the trouble with Nigeria is fairly and squarely the absence of proper leadership.”

He remarked: “This statement, damaging as it may appear, is extremely difficult to controvert.

“Our leaders have, in the main, emerged through self-serving conspiracies that have little or nothing to do with national interests and development. This has been the case in both military and civilian contexts.”

However, the FCT Minister expressed his belief that Nigeria needs leaders like President Bola Tinubu to realise The Nigeria of Our Dreams.

According to Wike, Tinubu was prepared to lead with integrity and resilience in the face of challenges, demonstrating courage and audacity.

He noted that Tinubu exhibited rare bravery by removing the fuel subsidy on his first day in office, stating that previous leaders had spoken about the negative impact of fuel subsidies but lacked the courage to challenge the backlash associated with its removal.

“Let me make bold at this juncture to state that today, in our country, we have such a leader in the person of Tinubu.

“He has shown in several ways and at different times a strong commitment to the enthronement of democracy in our country, to the extent of even putting his own life on the line in the process.

“He has demonstrated great capacity for fostering development, as evidenced in the unprecedented rapid and exponential growth of Lagos State under his leadership and beyond.

“Tinubu did and is fittingly grappling with the inevitable, unintended, and sometimes orchestrated consequences of this removal.

“Today, our states have far more resources to develop, debts are no longer piling up, and the price of petrol is gradually but steadily adjusting downwards in line with the forces of demand and supply and the strict implementation of regulatory conditions.

“Moreover, the overwhelming outcry regarding the over-centralisation of power and resources at the national level, along with the abuse of the federalist doctrine, is being systematically addressed.

“This is being tackled through the creation of zonal and regional commissions empowered to drive developmental initiatives to the respective zones and regions so that power can truly return to the people.”

On security, Wike noted that the situation was being addressed through adequate funding and the continuous training of security personnel. He further explained that Tinubu had approved the recruitment of forest guards nationwide to secure the nation’s forests and prevent bandits and terrorists from establishing safe havens.

“Put simply, the era of banditry and terrorism will soon come to an end. These and many other policies and measures are being implemented by Tinubu to reposition our country on the path of progress and development,” Wike added.

Earlier, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, described Wike as a straightforward politician, noting that his extensive political experience and leadership style were exemplary.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Adeleke praised the Minister’s visionary infrastructural transformation in the FCT.

Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, described the lecture’s theme, The Nigeria of Our Dreams, as timely and thought-provoking.

“At a critical juncture in our nation’s democratic journey, when governance, civic trust, and equitable development are at the forefront of public discourse, this lecture provides a vital platform for reflection, engagement, and forward thinking.

“It calls us to examine the structures that uphold democracy, the principles guiding responsible governance and citizenship, and the strategies that can unlock Nigeria’s development potential,” he stated.

The Royal Father of the Day, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, expressed his deep respect for Wike, highlighting his fearlessness.

He described the Minister as an “upright politician” who “says things as they are.”

“Hate him or like him – what will be will be,” he concluded.

