Fayemi speaks from isolation, says COVID-19 is real

Less than 24 hours after he tested positive, Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has stated that COVID-19 is real, calling on residents of the state to adhere to all protocols aimed at stemming the tide of the pandemic.
Fayemi had on Wednesday announced on his twitter handle that the third result of his COVID-19 test had turned out positive and he has gone into self- isolation immediately.
In a video clip from his isolation and released by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi applauded the people for their outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity since he made the announcement.
Fayemi said: “I shared on my twitter handle about my COVID-19 results which came out positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am okay.
“I have basically kept to myself, which is the protocol, but only to see my doctor. I want to tell our people that COVID-19 is real, if there are people out there who think there is nothing like that, it is real.
“So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself, that is the least we could do.
“We could only care, it is God who heals.
“I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria and even from outside Nigeria.
“I shall come out of this healthy and physically back on duty to render services to Ekiti. Thank you,” the governor stated.
