EFCC: Activist tackles Magu, Sagay over attacks on Malami

AN Awka-based Human Rights Activist, Anambra State, Barrister Agozie Benedict Okonkwo on Thursday described the activities of the prosecutor under the defunct Obla’s Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Itsey Sagay in recent time and the lawyer to the embattled acting chairman of Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, Ojaomo Oluwatosin as an attempt to discredit the integrity of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In a statement in Abuja and made available to newsmen said the duo of Oluwatosin and Sagay wished to de-market Malami at all cost, which their strategists include fabricating stories that are obviously lies against him.

According to the statement, it is unbecoming of personalities who are supposed to help to shape the anti-corruption efforts of the administration rather than castigating for selfish reasons.

He advised that Oluwatosin should first try to clear his name of suspected infraction on the activities of that panel before attempting to direct the AGF on how he should do his job.

The activist noted that as a lawyer, Oluwatosin should realize that a poorly investigated case cannot be allowed to go to court by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation. “So, he should be patient and allow the agencies to verifying those files to complete their assignments.”

The statement noted that Sagay, on his part, has accused Malami of lukewarm attitude to the anti-corruption war; claiming that he didn’t play his own part.

The statement reads in part: “As the AGF, Sagay said that he is supposed to coordinate common platforms involving the fight, common platforms where PACAC, ICPC and EFCC operate.

“Ironically, one of the AGF’s allegations against the deposed EFCC Acting Chairman was an act of insubordination. Of all the other security agencies, the AGF only petitioned the former Acting EFCC Chairman.

Events playing out have clearly shown that Professor Sagay, as an elderly person, misleads Ibrahim Magu by encouraging him to ignore the directives of the Honourable Attorney General as the supervising authority.

“Various organizations and individuals had requested Mr President, before now, to relieve Professor Sagay his appointment since he has outlived his stay under this administration going by his utterances and actions. He antagonizes government agencies in an embarrassing manner at any slightest opportunity. We expected the elderly statesman to have commended Malami for displaying courage and the political will to confront Magu for drifting from the anti-corruption program of the present administration.

“There are other agencies fighting corruption in the country and none of them has been as controversial as EFCC under Ibrahim Magu. We are, therefore, asking Magu and his band of cheerleaders to leave AGF Malami alone and face his issues. Dragging Malami into his woes is not fashionable. At least, Nigerians now know the real Magu and those encouraging him with a false sense of super anti-corruption fighter. Prof. Itsey Sagay and Oluwatosin have done more harm to Ibrahim Magu than he can imagine.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE