Fayemi, Lalong commission N6.8bn road projects in Jigawa

Ekiti State governor, Chief Kayode Fayemi and Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong on Thursday yesterday commissioned roads projects worth over N6.8 billion in Jigawa State.

Speaking while commissioning the road projects, Fayemi congratulated the people of Jigawa State for having Governor Badaru Abubakar as their governor.

Chief Fayemi commended the governor for his efforts at transforming the state and uplifting the standard of living of the people of Jigawa State. “This is parts of the APC mandate to serve the people of the country and common man imparticular,” he said.

The two governors commissioned Taura to Garki and Garki to Kwanar Medu roads with a length of 65.5 kilometres.

The governors who came on a chartered flight arrived the state capital around 11 am on Thursday and moved to begin the commissioning of 26.7-kilometre Garki-Taura Road in Taura Local Government Area of the state which was performed by the chairman,​ Northern Governor’s Forum, Mr Simon Lalong.

The Jigawa State governor said his administration has executed 49 different roads across the state in the last five years.

Governor Abubakar explained that the Garki-Taura Road was awarded to Alrein Construction Company and completed at the total cost of N2.9 billion.

The governor acknowledged the fact that a good road network would facilitate quick growth and development of the rural areas which was why he completed hundreds of kilometres of roads left by the previous administration.

According to the governor, “You are all living witness that I inherited hundreds of kilometres of roads started and left uncompleted by the previous government which we have all completed because your monies were used.

“I have tried to ensure that no single road project awarded by the previous administration is left uncompleted before I embarked upon new ones and today, by the grace of God we are commissioning this 26.7-kilometre road which would be performed by our leader the chairman of the Northern Governors, Mr Simon Lalong.”

On his part, Lalong commended the efforts of the governor to construct roads despite the limited revenue accruing to the state.

Mr Lalong said, “I’m not only here as the Plateau State governor, but I’m here representing all the Northern governors to support our brother, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru for the feat within the global economic hardship.”

Finally, the Governor of Yobe and acting national chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni commissioned the Gumel Township Road Phase III.

