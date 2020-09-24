Youths protest murder of businesswoman in Asaba

Angry youths from Ukwu-Nzu Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, on Thursday, staged a peaceful protest in Asaba, calling for justice in the investigation of the gruesome murder of their kinsman and a businesswoman, Miss Joy Obiageli Onekansi.

Two suspects including her gateman and a co-tenant who is also a Nollywood actor were earlier arrested even as the body of the 35-year-old businesswoman was found buried in a shallow grave at their residence on Bashua Anene street in Asaba on September 4, 2020.

The protesters who were dressed in black attires carried candles and placards; with inscriptions such as “Nigeria Police, Do your job, Justice for Oby, The culprits must not go unpunished, We need justice” marched to Government House, state house of assembly, and police headquarters to express their anger over the release of the Nollywood actor whom police said had nothing incriminating against him.

The police had also confirmed the confession of the gateman, a native of Niger State who said he committed the crime alone.

Speaking during the protest, Uncle to the deceased, Comrade Clifford Osahenye, declared that the actions of the Police Command has raised fear of denial of justice.

According to him, “They invited us some days ago as they told us that Government ought to finance the expedition of the action on getting all the requirements needed to know what took place but since the Government is not forthcoming with the necessary miscellaneous, they told us that we can finance it to make it go faster.”

ALSO READ: Rivers state lobbies FG for licences for modular refineries

“While we were preparing to raise money for the case we heard that one of the suspects has been set free from the Police net and this did not go down well with the family and the community at large.”

“We are here to plead with the Police and the State Government. It is a peaceful procession because you can see all of us with our candles praying that God should touch the heart of the people that are handling the case to do the right thing. We have been coming here on daily basis, the case is with the homicide department.”

Addressing the protesters, a detective at the command, who refused to disclose his name advised them to follow it in a logical way, as protest cannot get them the desired result.

“It is a case of murder, it is not something you can jump into so I advise that you go home peacefully.”

“If you are not satisfied with the case at the homicide we have senior officers like the AC, DC or you can apply for interview to the CP than to protest in a wrong way.”

Earlier the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chiedu Ebie, had assured the protesters that necessary actions will be taken by the state government to ensure justice is done in the case.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

murder of businesswoman