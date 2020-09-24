BREAKING: Court restrains Labour from embarking on nationwide strike over hike of petrol, electricity prices

The Abuja vacation judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Galadima has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, their officers, affiliates, and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work on 28th September 2020 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

Justice Galadima made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services to provide protection for Nigerian workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

