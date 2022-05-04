Fayemi, Akpabio, Oshiomhole join presidential race, declare today

ALL is set today for the Ekiti State governor and chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, to officially declare his bid for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, will also declare their presidential bids today.

Fayemi, who is on the last lap as the governor of Ekiti, will be the 16th stalwart of the APC to show interest in the presidential ticket of the APC.

His engagements with political and traditional leaders went on side by side with consultations with his colleague governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling APC. As of date, he had conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries, later in the month.

The NGF chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law.

The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period is expected to form the thrust of his declaration today. Prior to the declaration, tagged: ‘Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda,’ he had, after intimating President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan, also sought the counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the country.

He commenced the consultation in Owo, Ondo State, where he met with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye.





Owo is renowned as the seat of progressive politics in the country, being the birth place of the defunct Action Group (AG) led by the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Next, the governor met with Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti (who was his Secondary School principal) and other leaders of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, including Chief Olu Falae and Chief Cornelius Adebayo in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Fayemi also visited the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo at his palace in Ondo town and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi at his palace in Akure.

The consultation also took him to Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he met the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Dr Fayemi equally met with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo; the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the Akarigbo of Remoland, who is also the chairman of Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, in their respective palaces.

Fayemi later moved to the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas, Jaja of the Opobo Kingdom and chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

He also visited and had talks with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Mohammed Jega during the Sallah holiday. He had earlier held a major meeting with members of Ekiti State traditional council in Ado-Ekiti, with over 110 obas in attendance.

The Ekiti obas who were excited at the possibility of one of their sons becoming the next president of the country, pledged their unalloyed support for his presidential bid.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Aladesanmi; the Ajero of Ijero- Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole and the Owaoye of Okemesi Ekiti, Oba Michael Gbadebo Adedeji, who spoke on be- half of the obas, said Fayemi is eminently qualified to lead the country, in view of his exposure, education, experience and capacity.

Born on February 9, 1965, Dr Fayemi holds degrees in History and International Relations from the University of Lagos and Obafemi Awolowo University respectively, a Doctorate in War Studies from King’s College, University of London and is a Fellow of the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan.

In a related development, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, will declare his presidential bid today.

At a ceremony slated for Ikot Ekpene Stadium, Uyo, the former Senate Minority Leader will put his hat into the ring to contest the presidency on the platform of APC.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole baring last-minute changes will declare his presidential ambition today. The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State will make his declaration to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC today, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to a press release by Victor Oshioke, the spokesperson for his campaign team, “The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold on Wednesday in Abuja.