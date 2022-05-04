When Artists’ Hangout hosted Oluwole Omofemi

The Artists’ Hangout, on Friday, April 1, hosted artist, Oluwole Omofemi, during the third edition of the arts event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event had artists from all over Nigeria.

The host and convener of Artists’ Hangout, Miss Abiola Adeleye, in her welcome address, expressed gratitude to those present, both physical and online.

Adeleye explained how she started the arts programme, adding that it was as a result of the advice she received from some practitioners in the arts industry.

She, therefore, saw Artists’ Hangout as a long-lasting solution to the lack of a binding social and learning community in the Nigerian arts industry.

She further spoke on the mission of the programme, adding that it was for artists to step out of their studio, to a common social platform that fosters relationships, accommodates their ideology, and creates a common ground for growth in the Nigeria art industry.





She pointed out how so far the hangout had been doing justice to the mission right from the first edition which was held on Friday, June 25, 2021, and which had Prince Tunde Odunlade of Tunde Odunlade Art Gallery and Connexions, Ibadan, as guest.

Also present during the first edition were Dr Ellis Oyekola, a retired lecturer from The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Mr Kola Akintola, a painter and educationist; David Olatoye, Oluwole Omofemi, and several other artists.

During the second edition of the programme, a comprehensive exposition from the perspective of a business coach was given on the topic “The Business of Art,” which was discussed by Victor Owotumi, a.k.a. Coach VDV.

The event was hosted by Prince Tunde Odunlade at the Tunde Odunlade Art and Gallery Connexions, on Friday, September 24, 2021.

At the third edition, which was held at Kokodome in Dugbe, Ibadan, the guest, Mr Oluwole Omofemi, gave a clear insight on the dangers of artists selling their artworks without the knowledge of a lawyer or gallery (if they are signed to a gallery).

He also explained the importance of being defined as an artist and how it helps one to stay focused.

More insights were given during an open discourse anchored by Mr Mathew Oyedele by connoisseurs like Dotun Popoola (The great hybrid sculptor), Nana Sonoiki Asumah of Art Pantheon, Mr Olusegun Adejumo (figurative painter), Mr. Charles Okereke (art curator, and painter) and many other artists on topical issues that concern the business of art.

The hangout was brought to a close, as the convener, Miss Adeleye, gave her closing remarks and vote of thanks.

She appreciated everyone present and admonished artists to take action on the things they learned at the hangout.

She said, “In the growth process, taking action is the most vital part of it.

“There is no growth without action. Think through all that you have learned and take action based on how it can work for you”.

Finally, she thanked everyone who played major roles in ensuring the success of the third edition of Artists’ Hangout.

She said: “It is one thing to have a vision, it is another to have the men who buy into the vision. A big Thank you to everyone who has supported the vision in every way possible. The success of this edition is collective and I gladly take and announce it as such.

“I want to thank Mrs Patty Chidiac, Mr Oluwole Omofemi, Mr Akinola Ebenezer, Mr Ayoola Gbolahan, Mr Damilola Opedun, Mr Temitope Fatunbi, Mr Charles Okereke, Mr David Olatoye, Mr Mathew Oyedele, Mrs Nana Asumah, Mr Dotun Popoola, Mr Wallace Ejoh and all artists present.”