A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akinola Akinjide Kazeem has asked President Bola Tinubu to be wary of persons who blackmail the Military in order to score cheap goals.

Kazeem, who is a retired military officer, was reacting following the statement credited to the ex-militant Asari Dokubo after his visit to President Tinubu.

The former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) was reported to have told the President that 99 percent of oil theft in the Niger Delta region could be traced to the military.

He also allegedly said that the Nigerian Military is intimidating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in order to steal oil.

In a video posted online, Dokubo allegedly said that the Nigerian Military do not have enough capacity to tackle oil theft in the Niger Delta Region.

The APC Chieftain described Dokubo utterances as unfounded and unfortunate and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Kazeem wondered why Dokubo who was a beneficiary of the amnesty programme for ex-militants could talk down on the Nigerian Military who were instrumental to the peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta.

“This statement by Dokubo is capable of setting the country ablaze. His statement may pitch Nigerians against the military and create room to distrust, and this is not good for the country”, the APC Chieftain said.

He also reminded Dokubo that at a point he was awarded the contract to secure the pipelines in the Niger Delta region, hence he should also explain why there was oil theft in the region.

The APC chieftain challenged the ex-militant to come out clean and make his intentions known to the President if he is lobbying for a contract to secure the pipeline instead of blackmailing the Nigerian Military.

“If Dokubo is looking for contract to secure the oil pipelines, he should say it instead of blackmailing the military before the President. This is totally unacceptable”, Kazeem said.





He said Dokubo has no moral right to talk down on the military because he has been in the business of securing the pipeline for years, yet oil was stolen under his nose.

Kazeem however, urged the President to be wary of characters like Dokubo who is using blackmail to set the country on fire to satisfy their greed.

He warned the former militant to desist from misleading the President by blackmailing the military whom he said has been instrumental to the stability the country enjoys currently.

“I advise Dokubo and his co-travellers to desist from talking down on the military who have sacrificed a lot to keep the country together and also restored peace in the Niger Delta Region”, he added.

