Fatal accident claims two lives, 6 others injured in Gombe

A ghastly auto accident that occurred at Wuro Dole village along the ever-busy Gombe-Bauchi highway has claimed two lives while six others were injured with various degrees.

The accident occurred at about 10.30 am on Friday involving a Honda Civic and a Sharon commercial bus which had a head-on collision coming from opposite directions.

An eyewitness, Malam Umar explained that the accident was caused by a Hilux van conveying firewood to Gombe which was parked on the road after it broke down earlier in the morning with no efforts made to remove it.

He added that the Honda Civic car was coming from Bauchi heading towards Gombe while the Sharon bus which was fully loaded with passengers was heading to Bauchi from Gombe.

According to him, while trying to avoid the stationary pickup van, the driver of the Honda Civic car drove on the other lane and had a head-on collision with the Sharon bus coming from the opposite direction.

Two people died on the spot from the commercial bus while six others, three males and three females from the two vehicles were injured at various degrees including a rib fracture by the driver of the Honda car.

Men of the Bauchi sector Command of the FRSC who are operating along the road were called upon for rescue operation and conveyed the injured to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe for medical attention while corpses of the dead were deposited at the hospital morgue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Fatal accident claims two lives, six others injured in Gombe ; Fatal accident claims two lives, six others injured in Gombe ; Fatal accident claims two lives, six others injured in Gombe ; Fatal accident claims two lives, six others injured in Gombe.