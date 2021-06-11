Gombe SSG calls for collective resolve to tackle challenges associated with Girl-Child education

Secretary to Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi has said that intensifying conversation aimed at changing the Girl-Child challenge narrative requires the collective resolve of all and sundry.

Abubakar Njodi stated this on Thursday when Northern Women Youth Council (NWYC) an organisation committed to fighting the course of women and the vulnerable in the society awarded him an ‘Icon of Humanitarian Services’ Award in recognition of his sacrifice to nation-building.

The Secretary to the state government noted that challenges militating against the development of the girl Child especially in Northern Nigeria have largely remained cultural, traditional and religious calling on the Northern Women Youth Council to keep the pressure on the Government, institutions and relevant stakeholders on the need to change the narrative.

Abubakar Njodi further disclosed that Gombe State Government in its commitment to the wellbeing of the Girl-Child has submitted the Child Rights Bill to the State House of Assembly which has passed through the second reading saying that when passed into law, it will help to improve the situation girl child in the state.

He also disclosed that the state prides itself on the fact that it has the most women-populated cabinet in the country with a good number of them heading various MDAs.

The Secretary to the State Government thereafter encourages the youth not to relent in their drive to Contribute to the emancipation of the Women and support to the Vulnerable especially widows and Orphans in the Society.

While Presenting the Award to the secretary to the State Government, the national coordinator of the Northern Women Youth Congress, Mercy James said that having studied the antecedents of Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the council found him worthy of the award.

Comrade Mercy James disclosed that the Council which is committed to providing a voice to the voiceless, succor to windows and Orphans saw in the SSG a father who shares the same encouragement hence his recognition by the Council.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of the award to the SSG where who in turn dedicated the same to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the Cabinet Members of Gombe State and the entire citizens of Gombe State as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam, Information Officer, SSG’s office.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Gombe SSG calls for collective resolve to tackle challenges associated with Girl-Child education ; Gombe SSG calls for collective resolve to tackle challenges associated with Girl-Child education ; Gombe SSG calls for collective resolve to tackle challenges associated with Girl-Child education ; Gombe SSG calls for collective resolve to tackle challenges associated with Girl-Child education.