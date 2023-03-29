By AbdulGafar. O. Fahm

RAMADAN, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and an opportunity to strengthen one’s connection with Allah. The month-long fast is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and it involves abstaining from food, water, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. Fasting during Ramadan is a spiritual journey that Muslims undertake every year, and it offers a unique opportunity to reflect on one’s relationship with Allah, the self, and others. For Muslims, Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink, but it is also a time for spiritual purification. It is a time for Muslims to focus on their faith, strengthen their relationship with Allah, and seek forgiveness for their past sins. Fasting during Ramadan helps Muslims to develop self-discipline, patience, and empathy, as they experience hunger and thirst and reflect on the suffering of others around the world who do not have access to necessities.

The spiritual journey of fasting in Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the start of the holy month. Muslims prepare for the month by reading the Quran, performing extra prayers, and making charitable donations. The first day of Ramadan is an opportunity to renew one’s commitment to Allah, seek forgiveness for past sins, and set new goals for personal growth. During Ramadan, Muslims wake up early in the morning to eat a pre-dawn meal called Suhoor, and then they begin their fast at sunrise. They break their fast at sunset with a meal called Iftar, which is often shared with family and friends. Iftar is not just a time to satisfy hunger and thirst but is also a time for spiritual reflection and gratitude.

In addition to fasting, Muslims also perform extra prayers during Ramadan. These prayers, known as Taraweeh, are performed after the Isha prayer and are traditionally led by an Imam. The recitation of the Quran during Taraweeh is a powerful spiritual experience that brings Muslims closer to Allah and helps them to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

Charity is also an essential part of the spiritual journey of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to donate to those in need, whether it is through monetary donations or volunteering their time to help others. This act of giving is a way to express gratitude for the blessings that Allah has bestowed upon us and to help those who are less fortunate. The end of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous occasion that is a reward for the spiritual journey of fasting. Muslims gather together to pray, exchange gifts, and share meals with family and friends. Eid al-Fitr is a time to celebrate the spiritual growth that has been achieved during the month of Ramadan and to renew one’s commitment to Allah. Fasting during Ramadan is not an easy task, and it requires dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. However, it is also a deeply rewarding experience that offers an opportunity for spiritual growth and self-reflection. Through fasting, Muslims can strengthen their connection with Allah, develop self-discipline, and cultivate empathy for others.

In a world that is often filled with distractions and materialism, fasting in Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to disconnect from the world and focus on the spiritual journey. It is a time to reflect on one’s relationship with Allah, seek forgiveness, and renew one’s commitment to personal growth and spiritual development. As Muslims around the world embark on the spiritual journey of fasting in Ramadan, let us remember the true purpose of this holy month. Let us strive to cultivate empathy, self-discipline, and gratitude for the blessings that Allah has bestowed upon us. Let us renew our commitment to personal growth and spiritual development, and let us work to make the world a better place for all.

Fahm, PhD, writes in from Ilorin, Kwara State via [email protected]

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE