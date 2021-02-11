Fasina assumes as new FUOYE VC, promises to reposition varsity

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has inaugurated Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution.

Fasina, a professor of soil sciences succeeded Professor Kayode Soromekun as the VC of the university.

The new VC while speaking after its inauguration on Thursday in the university pledged to initiate an aggressive process of dialogue and reconciliation with all aggrieved parties in the institution, saying “we need everybody on board to build the FUOYE of our dream.”

He promised to put in place immediately an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and academic retreat/ summit to reposition FUOYE globally, adding that: “We will try and create wealth for the university through what I called Risk to Wealth Initiatives.”

According to him, two eminent professors would be saddled with the assignment to attract consultants from inside and outside the university.

“This brand has to be leveraged upon in moving to the next level. We have the right calibre of staff, and our strategic plan is appropriate as a compass to becoming the leading academic institution in academic excellence,” he said.

In his remarks, Soremekun urged the management, academic staff and the entire university community to cooperate and support the new Vice-Chancellor for him to succeed.

He said, “it is possible to disagree but not disagreeable. It is from disagreement that we get new insight to move forward.”

He, however, urged his successor to take the university to an enviable position such that it could be compared to the University of Lagos in the next five years.

Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor, Dr Mohammad Lawan Yahusa urged the new vice-chancellor carry everyone along in his administration, saying, “there should not be cabals in the university and ensure you give everyone opportunity to contribute his or her quota.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.