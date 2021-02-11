Secondary school students block Lagos-Abeokuta expressway over colleague’s death

Students of United Comprehensive High School, in Wasinmi area of Ogun State, protested against the alleged killing of their colleague by a bus driver along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Thursday morning.

This development led to traffic congestion on the highway as motorists and travellers inbound Abeokuta and outbound Lagos were caught up in the protest.

The students were said to have freely used dangerous weapons on travellers thereby causing chaos and unrest in the area.

Both sides of the highway were blocked by the students thereby causing heavy gridlock on the busy highway.

Motorists had to ply alternative routes through different bush paths to their various destinations.

It was learnt that an unidentified student of the school was reportedly hit and killed while crossing the expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident.

“This to inform you about a crash which occurred at Wasimi village around Itori axis on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway at about 9:35 am.

“A Toyota space bus without number plate suspected to be ‘Tokunbo’ hit a Senior Secondary School girl who died immediately.

“As a result of this incident, some irate boys set the vehicle on fire while two policemen who came to quell the crisis were wounded.

“Patrol operatives had earlier evacuated the body of the dead student to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ifo before the crisis erupted.

“The Area Commander, the DPO in the area with the Acting Unit Commander has put the issue under control.

“Normalcy has returned to the area as the irate youths have left the road they earlier blocked and traffic is now flowing without interruption,” he said.

