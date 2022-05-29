Faozey Nurudeen wins APC senatorial primary in Oyo Central

One of the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest for the Oyo Central Senatorial district seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in next year’s general elections, Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, has claimed victory over fellow contenders.

According to the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Alhaji Semiu Alebiosu, the primary election held at Royal Seed Event Centre, Moniya, Ibadan, and presided over by Mrs Ajibike, saw Nurudeen polling 300 votes ahead of Dr Yunus Akintunde (114), Hon. Bimbo Kolade (30), Mr Oyeleru Oyedemi (43) and Senator Ayo Adeseun (0).

Following the victory, supporters of Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen were said to be seen jubilating at Royal Seed Event Centre, Moniya, Ibadan, the venue of the election.

