MANY Nigerian football aficionados would have gladly resigned to fate if the country’s women’s U-17 team had lost to Japan in the final of the just-concluded tournament held in Qatar. Getting to the final after beating Brazil in the semi-final had seemed like a tremendous enough achievement for a team whose best result before then had been a third place finish in the 2022 tournament hosted by India, and many had felt that the Flamingos stood no chance against a formidable Japanese team. In the end, though, the Flamingos decided that a runners-up medal was not good enough. In the final match game played at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan/Doha, the Qatari capital, the Flamingos comprehensively outplayed the Little Nadeshiko, racing to a 2-0 lead and holding their nerve despite a late rally from Japan who scored in the 80th minute to make the closing ten minutes a bit nerve wracking.

The Flamingos’ victory is especially gratifying for a variety of reasons. In the first place, it makes Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, adding to a string of firsts for the country in age group football. For all of Africa’s strong representation in women’s youth football, no team from the continent had previously won the competition. Furthermore, the Flamingos’ emergence as world champions puts an exclamation mark on Nigeria’s dominance of the game in Africa. For context: the Nigerian U-17 team have been champions of Africa nine times, emerging runners-up only once. During this unbelievable run, the Flamingos have won 31 of 36 matches played, scoring 117 goals and conceding a meager 19. It is difficult to imagine another national football team from another region of the world with such complete mastery of their landscape. As far as women’s football in Africa (age grade or not) is concerned, Nigeria is king of all she surveys.

Another thing that makes the Flamingos’ success in Qatar so sweet to contemplate is the manner in which it happened. After losing 2-1 to Poland in their opening game, the Flamingos showed resilience by racking up six consecutive victories on the bounce. The fact that the team was able to regroup after the fiasco that was its first game underscores the team’s character, determination and ability to perform under pressure. The Flamingos’ victory adds another brilliant chapter to Nigeria’s impressive record in women’s football and gives Nigerians another thing to celebrate following the Super Falcons’ 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title. Furthermore, it offers some consolation to fans of the men’s national team still seething from the team’s failure to qualify for the last two World Cup tournaments.

For our part, we congratulate the girls and their handlers and hope the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) builds on the momentum. The Federal Government has given each member of the team a Savings Bonds worth N100m, with head coach Akeem Busari walking away with a savings certificate of the same value. The technical crew comprising assistant coaches Adanna Gloria Nwaneri, Queendolyn Akpan, Nojimu Morufu Adeyemo, and goalkeeping coach Abubakar Ndanusa each received N50m in cash.

For the umpteenth time, we wish to underscore what this victory reminds us about Nigerian youths; not only does it dispel the myth they are a lazy bunch, it confirms that all they need is the right environment to excel. Football has a clear lesson to teach the Nigerian authorities: all they have to do is watch and listen.