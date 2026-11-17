TROOPS of the Nigerian Army have rescued 14 kidnapped victims and arrested five suspected terrorist logistics suppliers in operations across Kebbi, Kwara, Benue and other states.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, showed that the operations also led to the recovery of explosives-related materials, ammunition, rustled cattle and other items.

The report said three kidnapped victims were rescued during an engagement with suspected terrorists at Gida Fulani, Garin Hausawa, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

It said troops of 223 Battalion, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Garin Hausawa, responded to a terrorist attack, at about 4.20 a.m. on November 14.

Troops engaged the attackers, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee, while 45 rustled cattle were recovered and handed over to the community leader.

It revealed that troops of 22 Brigade received two additional kidnapped victims on Sunday, from suspected terrorists involved in an ongoing surrender process around Gbugbu Forest in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The report added that the development followed the earlier surrender of 12 rifles and release of 10 kidnapped victims by three prominent suspected terrorists operating around the forest, saying the surrender process was still ongoing.

It also revealed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with other security agencies, rescued nine kidnapped victims along the Otukpo-Ogobia Road in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The troops reportedly engaged the kidnappers at Ojale, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims.

“The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the Otukpo Police Division,” it added.

In another operation in Kwara, troops of 224 Tank Battalion, working with local vigilantes, arrested four suspected terrorist logistics suppliers at Kanikoko, Kaiama Local Government Area.

“The suspects were allegedly conveying materials suspected to be for improvised explosive device (IED) production.

“Items recovered included 28 detonating cords, 18 cartons of explosive blasting materials, four D-10 cables and fuses, four motorcycles, five mobile phones and N53,500,” it said.

The report further revealed that troops of 249 Reconnaissance Battalion, alongside vigilantes and rangers, intercepted another suspected terrorist logistics supplier along the Benin Republic-Gulbi Road in Baruten Local Government Area.

It added that troops recovered a motorcycle, a mobile phone, 60 packets of Ibucap tablets and seven packets of sweets, among other items.

“Meanwhile, troops of the same operation uncovered a suspected terrorist camp at Kaideji Village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto.

“Although no terrorists were encountered during the operation, the troops recovered 308 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a motorcycle and camouflage trousers.

“All life-support structures at the camp were destroyed,” it added.

The military said troops of 1 Brigade repelled successive attacks by suspected terrorists on Wuya and Yarzabia communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It said troops continued to dominate the affected communities to reassure residents and strengthen public confidence.

According to the report, troops arrested two suspected cultists at Unguwan Maina in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa and a suspected drug peddler at Koton Karfe in Kogi.

The army said the troops recovered substances suspected to be cannabis, tramadol and diazepam, alongside motorcycles and other items.

It added that all arrested suspects and recovered items were in military custody for further investigation and appropriate action.