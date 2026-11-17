Nigerian politicians who aspire to hold public office are expected to set a good example for citizens to follow. Nigerian courts are established by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to provide aggrieved citizens with a lawful path to Justice instead of self-help. Therefore, both politicians and citizens owe respect to the Nigerian Judges presiding over their cases in courts. It is unfair and unacceptable to see aggrieved politicians who lost a case in court began to attack the presiding Judge instead of going to an appellate court to appeal the Judgment. Every reasonable Nigerian knows that a court will always decide a case based on the overwhelming evidence placed before it, as no court in Nigeria delivers Judgement outside the case presented before it by both parties. When there is no allegation of bias, I wonder what offence the Judge has committed to warrant such attacks from the Nigerian politicians and their citizens. Let me use this medium to call on Nigerian politicians and their citizens to desist from attacking Nigerian Judges, as they are well-respected Jurists.

Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan. He can be reached via [email protected]