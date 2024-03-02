All is set for the Lagos Trumpet Conference (LTC), a symposium of creatives and music professionals.

The event according to the chief Training officer of the Nigerian Trumpet Guild, Victor Ademofe, the conference is a trumpeter’s gathering to torch light pressing issues concerning the art, science, economics, and spirituality of the trumpet and the trumpet players across the state.

Holding at the Saxophone Hub at Gbaja Shopping Mall, Surulere, Lagos, on March 13 and 14, the LTC will chart a new course in professionalism and the trumpet as a tool and musical instrument is used among the family of brass instruments.

According to organisers, dignitaries and members to speak and educate the public, as well as music-minded people, including Prof Abiodun Adebiyi, Etuk Ubong, Taiwo Clegg, Wale Flugel, Segun El-prestige, Dr Jo Kunuji, and Anu Asaoye.

“If the purpose of a thing is not known abuse is inevitable. This quote proves the present state of the trumpet community because a trumpet player is not a lousy, jobless, and unserious entity but an advantage to society only if his role is understood and put into action in this present age.

“The trumpet represents rulership and power and the players are to be held in high esteem because it requires knowledge of times and seasons, insight and Alertness to be a trumpet player in the real sense of it,” says Ademofe, accomplished artiste and musician who has recorded albums and has made soundtracks in movies.

Others to speak at the conference include, Dr Victory Emmanuel, Julius Olabiyi, Uwana Etuk, and Ayodele Omole

In a statement released by the organisers, the Lagos Trumpeters conference will achieve giving exposure to the roles, power, use, and business of the trumpet and the importance of how trumpet players can be of huge advantage to the economy through creating an identity that will attract all and sundry across Africa and the world at large.