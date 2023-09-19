Falz, a generally known Nigerian rapper and musician, won the Social Media Awards (SMA) for “fellow with the best use of social media in a crisis.”

The most engaged actress on social media was Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye, while the most engaging actor was Stan Nze. Mr. Emmanuel Nwafor, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Adverts Ltd. and organizer of the awards, praised the honorees’ efforts to use social media to stay exceptional during the award ceremony in Lagos.

According to Nwafor, the occasion was held to recognise people and organizations dedicated to using social media in original and significant ways.

He mentioned that SMA honored people pushing the envelope of what social media might accomplish for good, whether it was bringing people together, spreading joy, bringing attention to pressing issues, or offering educational and entertaining content.

“We hope that the award will help encourage those into nefarious activities on social media to see a reason to use it for good with the hope of being recognised one day.





“Aside from the awards ceremony, we want to create an atmosphere where social media personalities, influencers, content creators, and brands meet in large numbers to network, share ideas, and chart a new cause for the future of the industry.

“I must confess that I am surprised to see this number of people here today, it means that we have all witnessed the social media evolution and understand we need to take it seriously.

“The winners announced today are based on the online voting after the auditioning and nomination processes were completed, voting was done from July 1 to Aug. 31,” he said.

Nwafor advised the award winners, saying, “I have a dream that by the fifth or tenth edition of Nigeria’s social media awards, we may stand and celebrate Nigeria’s own social media platform with at least 50 or 100 million downloads.

“So, I task the social media personalities, influencers, content creators here, and even business people to think of becoming social media landlords in another 5 to 10 years.

“But to achieve that we need to be committed to it and deliberate about it as well.

“It is said that data is the new gold, can you imagine the power you will have or the amount of money you can make if you have a social media app with 100 million downloads, which is instant access to 100 million people.”

The best audience engagement campaign on social media was won by TECNO CAMON 20, Steady Night Portrait Master, TECNOMobileNigeria, and Arise News got the prize for the most engaging TV station on social media.

The most popular beauty brand on social media in Nigeria was Lush Hair, while the greatest social media e-commerce company was Jumai.

Food influencer of the year was awarded to Ify Mogekwu Kitchen. Dr. Morayo Afolabi-Brown was named the most engaging TV host on social media, and Cool FM Nigeria was named the year’s most engaging radio station.

Simply Tacha won the social media influencer of the year; Shank comics – ‘mapa’mi naaaa’ bagged the most viral slang maker of the year while Indomie won the most responsive FMCG brand on social media.

Jeremiah Ogbodo bagged the fashion influencer of the year; Rufai Oseni emerged the most engaging journalist on social media and Daddy Freeze won the most engaging on-air-personality on social media.

‘ Who is your guy’ by Spyro emerged most viral song of the year; Pharmsavi’s Choose health always won the best health content creator while Odinaka Chukwueze bagged the overall best social media content creator award.

For the best entertaining content creator, the audition by Josh2funny, “The Strongest man in the world”, won.

khloes_gram (Leave them alone) won the best tiktok content creator; Chrisland Schools’ First Aid Specialist Training (FAST) emerged best educative content creator.

The award for the best Facebook content creator went to Mark Angel Comedy, “The witch mother in-law”; while Taaooma’s “E-Suli has suffered” bagged the best instagram content creator award.

B.O.D @bod_republic emerged as the best twitter content creator, Back in Uni By Blaqbonez & Perliks won the best music video on YouTube while Chukwuebuka Amuzia, @Brainjotter, “the trapped soul”, emerged the best YouTube content creator.

MTN Nigeria won the most responsive telecoms company in Nigeria; TEEE DOLLAR bagged the best dance content creator; Yabaleft Online won the blogger of the year, and Betway was awarded for the best use of social media in sports. (NAN)

