Failure to deal with perpetrators of crimes led to present insecurity ― CNNC

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), has observed that the failure of the government at both the federal and the state levels to deal with the perpetrators of crimes in the country led to the present situation of insecurity in the country.

It has made it almost impossible to challenge these criminals because we have allowed them to grow unabated.

A statement issued by CNNC Chairman, Elder Steven B. Bangoji and made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday also alleged that the government imported bandits for the 2015 elections under an agreement in which it has not fulfilled its part of the bargain.

Alluding also says that some government functionaries are beneficiaries of the proceeds of the ransoms being collected by these terrorists.

The statement also alleged that the government failed to give them their territories, therefore ejecting the indigenous people out of the land for them to occupy.

“Government imported them for the 2015 election under an agreement which Government has not fulfilled its part of the bargain. Some Government functionaries are beneficiaries of the proceeds of the ransoms being collected,” the statement stated.





Congress explained that the incidents of insecurity all over the country are becoming intractable, stressing that kidnappings and destruction of lives and properties have escalated to an unbearable dimension.

The statement noted that today “Nigerians have become used to hearing every day how many people have been killed or kidnapped and with the expected response from Government to apprehend and deal with the perpetrators. We are beginning to conclude that the Government and the military are overwhelmed.

“Has Nigeria become a conquered territory? This inane attitude of the government and its security agents to the incessant evils is highly disturbing and condemnable.

The security of this nation should be given the most serious desired attention by all levels of government and security agencies. There should not be any sacred cow under any disguise. Terrorists should be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The constitution of Nigeria should be regarded and honoured above all other considerations.”

The Congress, therefore, sympathized with millions of Christians and other victims of the incessant kidnappings, killings and those that have been forcibly relocated to various camps while others are being hosted by neighbours, believing that many are made homeless with their means of livelihood completely destroyed and no assistance coming from the government to cushion their untold man-made hardship.

The statement lamented that Nigerians are baffled with hundreds of IDP camps in the country, especially the Middle Belt with thousands of people un-catered for by the government, stressing that the President is either being shielded from the untold hardship of the citizens, created by the poor state of insecurity or is pretending that all is well.

The congress noted with dismay that the people of Nigeria witnessed a new trend of primary elections during which votes were openly traded for billions of Naira or Dollars and the high bidders emerged as winners for the 2023 general election.

“This uncivilized development is a thing of great concern to any right-thinking human being. It goes to show that if the trend continues unchecked, Nigerians will never afford to elect credible people that can move this country forward, but people with questionable characters who bought their way into leadership through corruption,” the statement explained.

