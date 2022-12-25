Christmas: Onyejeocha distributes food Items to over 2000 Abia women

The Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has distributed food items worth millions of Naira to over 2000 women in her constituency as part of the Christmas celebration.

The beneficiaries cut across the twenty two wards in Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, the two local governments area she represents at the House of Representatives.

This is just as she urged her constituents to continue to live with the principle of the teachings of God and exhibit the virtues of Jesus Christ.

Onyejeocha made the presentation at the conclusion of her annual Foundation Prayer Meeting held in her country home, Isuochi, where women of her constituency gathered in prayers to intercede for Abia State.

She said the gesture is to continue to remind them of the need to live and act like genuine followers of God and pray at all times so that they will not fall into the trap of evil men, especially as the 2023 elections draw closer.

The House of Representatives member who read a portion of the Bible while addressing the women, admonished them to be role model for God, saying whatever they do as parents will translate to what becomes of their children.

She said: “Christmas is coming and people will come promising to pay your bills but there is a price you will pay for that and once you are trapped, you can’t come out again.

“You must avoid that temptation”, she advised the women who prayed along with her intermediately, saying Abia shall rise again.

“Our children are on the street without education, our parents are on the street without salaries paid for their labour, our elders are without pension. They have no food to eat, no road, no water, no light, there is no hospital. We decree it this afternoon that it shall not continue this way in the name of Jesus.

“We are children of Abia State and we believe in God Almighty and we don’t care where they get there powers from, we do not care where they get consolation from, we don’t care about their confidence but one thing I know is that their confidence is of the wicked but they shall be destroyed”, she prayed.