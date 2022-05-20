President Buhari signs into law mandatory NHIS for citizens

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed into law the National Health Insurance Authority bill, 2022 passed by the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, confirmed this via a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune.

According to him, the newly signed Act “makes health insurance mandatory in Nigeria.

“Indeed this is milestone legislation and legacy achievement for his administration.

“This Act repeals the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap. N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the National Health Insurance Authority Act, to ensure effective implementation of a national health insurance policy that ensures the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.

“Essentially, this Act will promote, integrate, regulate all health insurance schemes in Nigeria, devise a mechanism for ensuring the provision of basic health care needs to the indigents and accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Care Coverage for all Nigerians, in line with the global Sustainable Development Goals.





“Nigerians, irrespective of socio-economic status will now have easy financial access to quality healthcare which will go a long way in reducing the high burden of morbidity and mortality in the country.”