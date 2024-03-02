My 70-year-old Uncle has been having sleepless nights with night sweats cough, fever and chest pains for the last two weeks. I am afraid if this is tuberculosis. Kindly advise me.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

Most people infected with the bacteria that causes Tuberculosis don’t have symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they usually include a cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever. People may also experience other symptoms ranging from chest pains, chills, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, malaise, or night sweats.

Also common: wasting, muscle atrophy, phlegm, shortness of breath, or swollen lymph nodes. Your Uncle need to see a doctor for proper examination and appropriate Laboratory examination to confirm the correct diagnosis and adequate management.