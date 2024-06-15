Africa is young, vibrant and restless. And at the heart of this youthful energy lies Nigeria, a nation where over 60 percent of the population is under the age of 35. This isn’t just a demographic statistic, it’s a wellspring of potential, a generation brimming with ideas, adaptability, and a relentless drive. They’re digital natives, comfortable with technology in a way that previous generations could only dream of. They’re the architects of tomorrow, and the tools they will use to build that future are lines of code, not bricks and mortar.

But potential, on its own, is a seed waiting for fertile ground. The question we face today is this: how do we transform this youthful energy into a force that not only empowers these young minds but propels Nigeria’s entire economy forward? The answer lies in a powerful catalyst – technology. From revolutionising agriculture to creating new healthcare solutions, technology is changing the world at an unprecedented pace. And Nigeria, with its youthful tech-savvy population, is perfectly positioned to ride this wave of innovation. We believe in the dream of Nigeria’s tech future, a future where our young people are not just consumers of technology, but its creators, its drivers, its future. It’s a future where their creativity unlocks a new era of economic prosperity for our nation.

Envision a land where youthful exuberance animates streets, laughter echoing in bustling market squares, and innovation igniting co-working spaces. This isn’t fiction but Nigeria’s reality – a nation pulsating with youthful energy. This demographic bulge isn’t just numbers; it’s an invaluable asset.

Young people are natural learners, possessing an insatiable curiosity that fuels their desire to explore and master new technologies. Unlike previous generations, they aren’t weighed down by their current status quo. They’re unafraid to challenge established norms, constantly seeking innovative solutions to age-old problems.

Research consistently demonstrates the powerful link between a youthful population and economic growth. A young workforce injects fresh perspectives into the economic engine, bringing a willingness to take calculated risks and a collaborative spirit that fosters groundbreaking ideas. This environment is a breeding ground for entrepreneurship, with young Nigerians leading the charge in creating new businesses and industries that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the nation.

But statistics and economic theories only paint part of the picture. Look around you. How many young Nigerians do you know who are social media mavens, effortlessly navigating the digital landscape? Perhaps you know someone who utilises mobile money platforms with ease, or maybe even an aspiring game developer crafting the next viral sensation. These are just a few examples of the digital fluency that characterises Nigeria’s youth. This inherent comfort with technology positions them perfectly to be the architects of a tech-powered future, not just for themselves, but for the entire nation. They are the coders, the creators, the innovators who will bridge the digital divide and propel Nigeria onto the global tech scene.

The world is witnessing a technological revolution unlike anything ever seen before. From revolutionising the way we cultivate crops to crafting personalised healthcare solutions, technology is rapidly transforming every facet of human life. This digital wave isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a fundamental shift that presents a wealth of opportunities for Nigeria.

Think of a scenario where a farmer in a remote village uses a mobile app to access real-time weather data and market prices, optimising their harvest and maximising profits. This isn’t science fiction; it’s the reality tech can bring to the agricultural sector, a crucial pillar of the Nigerian economy.

The impact extends far beyond agriculture. Fintech solutions can empower small businesses and unbanked individuals, fostering financial inclusion and economic growth. In healthcare, telemedicine can bridge the gap between patients in rural areas and skilled medical professionals, ensuring everyone has access to quality care. These are just a few examples – the possibilities are truly endless.

But technology’s impact isn’t limited to boosting existing industries. It’s also a catalyst for creating entirely new ones. The rise of the “gig economy” powered by online platforms fosters entrepreneurship and creates flexible work opportunities for young Nigerians. Innovation hubs and tech startups are popping up across the country, developing solutions for local problems and attracting global attention.

The tech revolution isn’t just about efficiency and economic growth; it’s about empowering individuals and communities. Educational technology platforms can transform classrooms, making quality education more accessible for all. Social media platforms can connect Nigerians across geographical divides, fostering collaboration and a sense of national identity.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that technology is a double-edged sword. While it offers immense potential, it can also exacerbate existing inequalities. This is why it’s crucial to ensure everyone has access to the tools and training they need to participate in this digital revolution. By harnessing the power of technology and empowering our youth, Nigeria can not only navigate the challenges of the future but become a global leader in the tech space.

Nigeria’s youthful potential is undeniable, but raw talent alone won’t unlock the full potential of the tech revolution. We need to cultivate this potential by building a robust tech workforce equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

The foundation for this future lies in education. We need to prioritise digital literacy programs at all levels, from primary schools to universities. These programs should equip students with the fundamental skills needed to navigate the digital world confidently – from basic computer skills, coding, data analysis and cybersecurity awareness.

But education goes beyond rote learning. We need to foster a culture of STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) that encourages critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation. This can be achieved through interactive learning methods, hands-on projects, and exposure to real-world applications of technology.

Formal education is crucial, but it’s not the only piece of the puzzle. We need to establish a network of training programmes and mentorship initiatives specifically designed to equip young Nigerians with the specific skills needed for the tech industry. This could involve boot camps focused on coding languages, workshops on app development, or training programs in areas like data science and artificial intelligence.

These initiatives shouldn’t exist in isolation. Collaboration between educational institutions, the private sector, and government agencies is essential. The private sector can provide real-world case studies and mentorship opportunities, while government policies can incentivize tech training programs and create a supportive environment for young entrepreneurs.

By investing in our youths’ tech education and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, we can build a tech workforce that is not only skilled but also passionate about shaping the future of Nigeria. This empowered generation will be the driving force behind the nation’s tech revolution, ensuring Nigeria becomes a global leader in the digital age.

Sylvia Nkeiruka-Anthony Ezennaya, a leading voice in the digital technology space and founder of Rubis Services, is a specialist in home and personal care sectors across Africa.

Nigeria’s vibrant youthful potential and the transformative power of technology are a potent combination. However, to truly unlock this potential, we need to address a critical challenge – the digital divide. Let’s be honest, not every region in Nigeria enjoys the same level of internet access. Limited connectivity in some areas can act as a barrier, preventing young minds from fully engaging in the digital world.

Bridging this gap is essential. We need to prioritise infrastructure development that expands nationwide internet access. This could involve initiatives like laying fibre optic cables in underserved areas, investing in innovative solutions like satellite internet, or encouraging public-private partnerships to accelerate infrastructure development.

But infrastructure alone isn’t enough. We also need to make internet access affordable. Consideration should be given to government-subsidised internet access plans or the creation of community Wi-Fi hotspots, particularly in rural areas. This would not only empower individuals but also foster a sense of community and collaboration within these areas.

Remember, the digital divide isn’t just about physical access. There’s also the issue of affordability of devices like smart phones and laptops. Exploring initiatives like low-cost device programmes or educational discounts can go a long way in ensuring everyone has the tools they need to participate in the digital revolution.

By addressing the digital divide, we can ensure that the benefits of technology reach all corners of Nigeria. This will not only empower our youth but also unlock the full potential of the nation’s tech ecosystem. Imagine a scenario where every young Nigerian, regardless of location, has the opportunity to learn, connect, and innovate. This is the future we strive for, a future where technology is a force for inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

Nigeria’s tech future hinges not just on skilled youth and robust infrastructure, but also on a supportive financial ecosystem. To nurture a thriving tech industry, we need to foster an environment that encourages innovation and attracts investment.

Imagine a young Nigerian entrepreneur brimming with a groundbreaking idea for an app that revolutionised agriculture. However, their dream stalls due to a lack of funding. This scenario, unfortunately, is all too common. To overcome this hurdle, we need to create a startup-friendly environment that empowers young innovators to turn their ideas into reality.

One crucial step is streamlining regulations and simplifying the process of establishing a tech startup. This can involve initiatives like creating designated innovation hubs that offer incubation space, mentorship programs, and access to legal and financial resources.

Government intervention can play a vital role in fostering innovation. Grant programs specifically designed for young tech entrepreneurs can provide critical seed funding to get their startups off the ground. Additionally, tax breaks and other incentives can encourage angel investors and venture capitalists to invest in promising Nigerian tech ventures.

It’s important to acknowledge that financial support goes beyond just funding startups. We also need to ensure access to affordable loans and credit facilities specifically designed for tech businesses. This will enable them to invest in equipment, infrastructure, and talent, allowing them to scale their operations and compete on a global stage.

By creating a supportive financial ecosystem that fosters innovation and attracts investment, we can empower Nigeria’s young tech minds to transform their ideas into reality. This will not only create jobs and boost economic growth but also solidify Nigeria’s position as a major player in the global tech landscape.

We’ve witnessed the transformative power of technology. But let’s not forget the challenges that lie ahead, the digital divide that threatens to leave some behind and the need for a robust financial ecosystem to nurture innovation. However, these challenges are not insurmountable.

The story of Nigeria’s tech future is not yet written. It’s a blank canvas waiting to be splashed with vibrant colours. By investing in digital literacy and STEM education, we foster a culture of innovation where curiosity thrives and problem-solving becomes second nature. By bridging the digital divide, we ensure that every young Nigerian, regardless of location, has the opportunity to connect, learn, and contribute. By creating a startup-friendly environment, we empower young entrepreneurs to translate their ideas into reality, not just for their own success, but for the collective good of the nation.

Let this be a call to action, a clarion call that echoes across the halls of government offices, educational institutions, and corporate boardrooms. Let’s create a collaborative ecosystem where educators equip young minds with the necessary skills, entrepreneurs provide mentorship and opportunities, and policymakers enact supportive regulations to foster a thriving tech environment. Let’s leverage the power of technology not just for economic growth but for building a more inclusive and equitable future for all Nigerians.

While we plan for these, we should be acutely aware that Nigeria’s tech future isn’t just about grand strategies and government policies; it’s about collective action. Everyone, from students to market traders, has a role to play in building a vibrant tech ecosystem.

For the students: Embrace your natural curiosity! Explore the wonders of technology. Take online courses, participate in coding workshops, and join tech clubs at school. Remember, the tech revolution needs problem-solvers and innovators, and that could be you!

For the parents and guardians: Become a champion for STEM education. Encourage your children to explore maths, science, and technology. Expose them to the exciting possibilities of the tech world and provide them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

For the professionals: Become a mentor. Share your knowledge and experience with aspiring young tech enthusiasts. Offer guidance, answer questions, and help them navigate the tech landscape. Your insights could be the spark that ignites a brilliant career.

For the entrepreneurs and business owners: Embrace technology in your business. Integrate digital tools to streamline operations, reach new customers, and improve efficiency. Invest in training your employees on the latest technologies relevant to your industry.

For the everyday citizen: Become a digital advocate. Spread awareness about the importance of digital literacy and bridge the gap for those less familiar with technology. Help your neighbours learn basic computer skills or navigate online platforms.

For everyone: Support local tech startups. When possible, choose locally developed apps and tech products. Be an early adopter of innovative solutions created by your fellow Nigerians. Your support fuels their growth and inspires others to follow their dreams.

Imagine a Nigeria with bustling tech hubs, where young minds collaborate to build solutions that not only address local challenges but resonate on a global scale. Imagine a future where Nigeria is not just a follower in the tech space, but a leader, an inspiration for the entire continent, a beacon of innovation that illuminates the path forward for a brighter tomorrow. The future is bright, the potential limitless. Let us seize this opportunity, invest in our youth, invest in technology, and together, write the next chapter of Nigeria’s story – a story driven by innovation, fueled by the boundless potential of technology, and ultimately, shaped by the dreams and aspirations of its future leaders: the youth of Nigeria.

