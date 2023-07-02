The #RIPTwitter is trending on the platform amidst temporary limits as announced by the Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

The richest man in the world acquired the social media platform on October 27, 2022, and since then the microblogging platform has been in the news consistently for the wrong reasons.

The reason for the company’s downhill tumble can be attributed to its chaotic schemes and mismanaged policies. These include layoffs that reduced the workforce to almost half, the blue check subscription program, and subsequent parody accounts that cropped up.

The latest development

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered #RIPTwitter started trending on the bird app since Musk announced “temporary limits” on Saturday, July 1.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

What this means to Twitter users

Temporary limits include verified accounts limited to reading 6000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, and new unverified accounts to 300/day. According to the cringe billionaire, this new rollout is to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

According to sources, the rate limit is intended to last only 15 minutes (hence, the “temporary”). However, Twitter’s latest issue — yes, Musk, it’s an issue — has plagued the app for the last couple of hours.

With this new initiative, the trending hashtag #RIPTwitter seems fitting for what critics described as “wild limits”.

Its implication

The latest “hiccup” saw several users met with “Rate limit exceeded” messages followed by “please wait a few moments, then try again.”

What the heck does “rate limit exceeded” even mean? Apparently, the rate limit exceeded means a tweep used Twitter too much within a specific time frame which according to Musk breeds system manipulation.

