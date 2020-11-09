PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly

The Central Working Committee of Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the chairmanship of Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha on Monday began moves aimed at lifting the suspension order slammed on 13 chairmen of local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by the state House of Assembly.

Towards this end, the ruling party held an emergency meeting with the principal officers of the Oyo State Assembly led by the speaker, Hon Ogundoyin Adebo.

This was contained in a statement forwarded to the Tribune Online by the publicity secretary of the PDP in Oyo State, Engineer Akeem Olatunji.

According to the statement, “the meeting centred on the issues surrounding the suspension of 13 caretaker chairmen of local governments and LCDAs, the House in her usual characteristics manner accorded utmost respect to the party, PDP, and promised to reconsider the suspension in line with the best democratic practice.

“The party in its submission eulogized the 26 honourable members of the Oyo State House of Assembly for their unflinching support and loyalty to Governor Seyi Makinde-led PDP government and for upholding the cardinal principle of PDP in their legislative duties.

“It is therefore important for every appointed and elected members of our government to imbibe the spirit of discipline and diligence to duty as being championed by Governor Seyi Makinde and the leadership of the House of Assembly under the Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.

“The leadership of the Assembly will in due course communicate the resolution or outcome of the meeting to the appropriate quarters soon,” the statement concluded.

The meeting was attended by the state secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, state women leader, Alhaja Wunmi Omobayonle Ibitoye, state vice-chairman, Hon Mufutau Olatunde Ogunremi, state youths leader, Adekola Adeoye, state publicity secretary, Engineer Akeem Olatunji II, deputy speaker, Hon Muhammed Fadeyi and all the principal officers of the House.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…