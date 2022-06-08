Expert recommends renewable energy to address power crisis in Africa

A leading indigenous firm in clean and renewable energy, JRB Solar Investment Limited, has advocated for the partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organisations in renewable energy development in order to quickly address Africa’s energy crisis.

The Chief Executive Officer of JRB Solar Investment Limited, Mr Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, speaking at the ‘inaugural Nigeria-Africa Natural Resource and Energy Investment Summit in Abuja, stated that sustainable energy remains the key to Africa’s socio-economic development and warned that the African Government must look seriously in that direction.

He noted that Nigeria is home to some of the world’s best potential for clean, renewable energy which could be used to enhance productivity, create jobs and “improve the quality of life for our growing population.”

According to him, JRB Solar Investment Limited has in the past years, installed huge megawatts of electricity through solar energy to power homes, rural communities and organisations in different parts of Nigeria adding that the company is working to triple the number across Africa in the coming years.

“The reality on the ground is that the private sector is currently the driving force behind much of the renewable energy projects in Africa. However, a partnership between State-owned enterprises and private organisations will be a catalysing factor that will transform our energy sector.

“For us in JRB Solar Investment Limited, we are interested in a partnership with the Government of Nigeria which would enable us to generate power through solar energy systems to support the national grid. The sun shines on every roof and it is only fair and sensible to let it address our energy needs.”





Badamosi further said that more and more indigenous private renewable energy companies are springing up in Nigeria and indeed Africa, many of which are capable of handling big projects.

He, therefore, advocated for a workable partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organisations to transform the energy sector.

“I, therefore, urge our governments to put these companies into consideration when contracting for renewable energy projects.

“Having such confidence in indigenous renewable energy companies will further ensure the quicker socioeconomic transformation of the continent. On our part as a private enterprise, JRB Solar remains fully committed to supporting this collective effort with data, technical knowledge, products, services and advisory capabilities.”

The summit was initiated to discover solutions and exhibit technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of Africa in a more climate-friendly manner while also encouraging the development of financing green energy projects.

