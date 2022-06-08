FG laments disease morbidity rates due to contaminated food consumption

The Federal Government has lamented the high rate of disease morbidity contracted by eating contaminated foods as children under the age of five are most at risk of the scourge.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in his speech at the commemoration of 2022 World Food Safety Day(WFSD) in Abuja disclosed that over 200 types of diseases are contracted by eating contaminated foods.

Ehanire further pointed out that children under the age of five are at risk of morbidity as a result of eating contaminated foods as unsafe food causes one out of six diseases, including diarrhoea and World Food Safety Day is, therefore, a good opportunity to raise awareness on unsafe food.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministries of Health, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Science, Technology and Innovation, Industries, Trade and Investment and other stakeholders.

According to Ehanire, “food, if not safe, is like poison, hence the need to educate Nigerians on food safety from farm to the final consumers.

“Food, if not safe, is like poison. That is why people talk of food poisoning. We all have an important role to play in ensuring food safety. There should be food safety throughout the supply chain, from farm to the people.”





“Most important approach got food safety is by education, through promoting public enlightenment on a balanced diet. We must sustain investment in capacity building towards curbing cholera and other food poisonings.” He added.

The Country Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Dr Michael Ojo, said that for the country to achieve food safety, there is a need for increased awareness of the harmful effects of chemicals on food preservation.

“One of the problems that we have is people trying to use chemicals to preserve foods, especially when in storage or on display. We have had a lot of health incidence linked to the use of sniper or other chemicals and people do not understand how dangerous these chemicals are.

“There is need to be a lot more focus and awareness on these issues so that as people are trying to maximise profits, they don’t create food safety problems which often result in death,” he said.

Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the Market Food Safety Champions and Watchers from different markets across the FCT.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…FG laments disease morbidity rates due to contaminated food consumption

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…FG laments disease morbidity rates due to contaminated food consumption