A Project Management Consultant, Victor Eshiemokhai, has emphasised the need to, as a matter of policy, engage the services of project management consultants in project execution to avoid cases of abandonment and building collapse.

The foreign-trained project management consultant, who made the appeal in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, said the purpose of project management is to look into the planning, cost implications, risk control, and management as well as close supervision of the project.

“What is happening in Nigeria against the backdrop of project failure and building collapse is that the sequences of project execution are not properly followed, thereby resulting in abandonment and failure”, he stated.

Eshiemokhai stated that project management consultants ensure compliance whereby every element of the project is properly done and carried out without cutting corners, as done by some contractors.

“Someone who is behind the scenes to ensure that the sequence is properly monitored and executed has to be a project management consultant; without this, projects are bound to fail or be abandoned,” Eshiemokhai noted.

According to him, “About Sixty percent of structures in Nigeria’s capital city are below standard, so there is a need for the government to work with experts on what to be done to remedy the structures and future projects.”