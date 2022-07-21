Expect more flight delays, airlines tell passengers

Domestic airlines are presently gasping for breath as they have been confronted with myriad of challenges hindering their optimal performances.

Top on the list of the challenges include the expensive and scarcity of aviation fuel also known as Jet A1, lack of forex to transact their business which got more complicated with the recent shut down of the Runway 18 Left at the local airport for the installation of airfield lighting that would enhance night operations on the domestic scene.

The recent closure of the domestic runway, according to information gathered, has led to additional cost to airlines as they are made to taxi through the longer runway at the international airport, burning more fuel.

Confirming the hardship, a source in Dana Air, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Nigerian Tribune that “The runway closure and scarcity of aviation fuel are causing delays and we just announced on our pages the same. Runway closure is another 30 minutes of fuel burn with additional delays because there will be a lot of traffic and long taxiing.

“The scarcity on the other hand, is biting harder and it is the reason all airlines are beginning to announce because it is becoming unbearable and the delays will be unavoidable.”

Following the runway closure coupled with other existing and unresolved challenges, passengers have continued to be at the receiving end as flights are now regularly delayed or canceled by the troubled airlines.

Already, many of the airlines have cried out about the impact of the unfriendly challenges on their operations with them apologising to passengers and calling for understanding.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ibom Air and Dana Air both came out publicly to appeal to passengers caught up in the challenges while they assured of minimising the sufferings of the passengers.

Prior to now, the local airlines had cried to the government for intervention on the challenges which they said may force some airlines to pack up if not tackled.

Besides the two airlines, others are operating under very tough environments as they face the challenge of scarcity of aviation fuel on one hand and the negative impact of the closure of the local airport runway.

The private terminal, MM2 and the General Aviation Terminal one, both at the local axis of the airport, on a daily basis, paints the challenges thrown at innocent passengers who are subjected to flight delays and cancellations.