Exhibitors at West African automotive show 2022 rate Nigerian market high

Exhibitors at the ongoing West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) in Lagos, Nigeria, have described the Nigerian market as a very huge one for their business to thrive.

Drawn from Africa, Asia, America and Europe, the exhibitors came into this year’s exhibition with latest technologies in vehicle spare parts such as lubricants, batteries among others for vehicle owners and auto engineers to adopt for smooth running of their vehicles.

Speaking with journalists during the first day of the three-day event holding at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, some of the exhibitors described the Nigerian market as very huge, stating that the country’s business environment favours the automotive business due to its population and the large appetite of vehicle owners for quality spare parts.

One of the exhibitors, who is the Chief Operating Officer, Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Company, Sanjeev Arvind Khapre, said he was the head of the defunct West Africa Batteries Limited in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for ten years.

He noted that “Africa is a very big market so also Nigeria is a big market for automobile parts. There is no manufacturer of battery now in Nigeria after West Africa Batteries was closed down, so we want to market our products here and maybe later on we can have a manufacturing base here.

While welcoming exhibitors and other participants to the show, Business Development Manager, BtoB Events Limited, the organisers of the event, Ben Dadswell, said the West Africa Automotive Show is an opportunity held annually for the automotive sector of West Africa to come together, network, forge new partnerships, discuss best practice and of course, do business.





He stated further that:”I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all our sponsors, exhibitors and show partners for their support since the launch of WAAS. We hope that you enjoy your time at the exhibition and manage to take away many new insights to generate future success for your business.”

