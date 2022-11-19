Exercise Still Water: Army cleans up market in Akwa Ibom

As part of Exercise Still Water programme, the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Saturday carried out clean up exercise of Itam market and its environs in Itu council area of Akwa Ibom.

Our Correspondent reports that the Exercise Still Water II, which commenced in the state on Oct. 2 will last till Dec. 22 to enhance synergy and inter-agency cooperation in the state.

The sanitation exercise was led by the Commander 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen Abubakar Wase, who said the clean-ups were part of Exercise Still Water.

Wase, who was represented by Lt.-Col. Usman Adamu, Commander 2 Brigade Garrison said the exercise was part of civil military activities to enhance cooperation.

“In line with the Chief of Army Staff vision and the directives of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, we led troops of Exercise Still Water to conduct a sanitation exercise at Itam market.

“The exercise is part of the Brigade Civil Military Cooperation activities as a way of contributing its quota to the society.

“The Brigade hopes that the public will reciprocate by supplying timely information on any security breach to the Brigade for prompt action,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Abimelec Mathias, Head of Enforcement, Ministry of Environment in Akwa Ibom said that sanitation exercise carried out by the military enable to keep the environment clean for healthy living.

He urged the market authority to ensure that vehicles do not upload on the road any more, but should use the area that has been clean up by the military as uploading park and allow the road to be free.





He said, “What we are asking from the market men and women is for them to maintain every day cleanliness of the market to stay healthy.”

Mr Godwin Ebong, Chairman, Itam Market Association said they were very grateful to have military personnel in uniform coming to clean up the market.

Ebong said that the exercise has brought civilians closer to the military to promote civil military cooperation and reduce fear about military in uniforms.

“We are very grateful to have our army men in our market today. Apart from that, the work they are doing within the market is highly commendable.

“We are very happy for the army coming down to associate with us and clean up all waste in our market,” Ebong said.