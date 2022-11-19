Outstanding indigent Kwara students rewarded with life scholarship, cash donations

Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has rewarded indigent students, who distinguished themselves in their studies in the state.

Speaking at the final of inter-secondary schools competition organized by Saliu Mustapha Foundation in collaboration with the Kwara state government at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, on Saturday, Mallam Mustapha said that the exercise aimed to complement efforts of the state government and teachers.

Mustapha, who stressed the need to create enabling environment for teaching to strive, said that funding of education should not be left for government alone.

The APC candidate, who said that

the partnership had been reinforced, called on other well meaning individuals in the state to complement government’s efforts.

He also urged the students to be more dedicated to their studies, stressing the need to appreciate teachers.

He said the same competition would be held next year.

The overall winner of the competition got life scholarship and N250, 000 cash, while second position winner got N200,000 cash.

Third position won N150,000, fourth position got N100,000, while fifth position was rewarded with N50,000.

Government High School, Adeta emerged 5th position, Government Secondary School, Omu Aran emerged 4th position, Offa Grammar School emerged 3rd position, Ansarul Islam Secondary School, Ilorin emerged second position while Oro Grammar School emerged 1st position.





Teachers from the schools were also rewarded just as Mustapha also appreciated the schools with handsome gifts.

The guest speaker at the event, Dr. Issa Omolabi, from the University of Ilorin, who spoke on the theme: “Changing the course of history: promoting education through humanitarian gesture”, stressed the impact of education.

He said that many things can be changed for good through education.

He also stressed the need to help others.

The President Association of Proprietors, Proprietresses Association of Private Secondary School (APPOSS) in Kwara state, Abdullahi Umar, said that growth of any country depends on educational development.

He commended giant strides of Mallam Saliu Mustapha in the state, adding that APPOSS are with him.

Kwara NUT president Comrade Bashiru Oyewo, who said that the competition brought out the work of teachers in the state, commended the kind gesture of Mallam Saliu Mustapha, adding that the teachers are behind him.