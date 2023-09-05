On Tuesday, the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, urged all the newly posted corps members to the state to execute viable community projects that will improve people’s lives in their respective places of primary assignment.

Aliyu made the call at the closing of the 2023 batch ‘B’ stream 2 orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sokoto State,

The Governor, who was represented by the commissioner of Youth, Sports, and development, Umar Jamiliu Gosta, added that the corps members play a strategic role in impacting positively on the lives of the rural dwellers through community development projects.

He noted that the nation was facing enormous challenges of development, and meeting them needs collective efforts.

The governor further explained that the scheme played a vital role in enhancing national integration and urged the corps members to uphold discipline and strive to attain the set goals as enshrined in the scheme.

He enjoined the corps members to promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians and become change agents in solving the nation’s problems and challenges.





He stated that he has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) not to reject any corp member posted to them.

The Governor said their security in the state is guaranteed, stressing that they should be security conscious and to report any suspicion to security agencies or the district head of the area.

He maintained that their enhanced welfare would be his priority, saying the monthly allowance for corps members would be sustained.

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, enjoined the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

” I would like you to exhibit the good character you have put on during your three weeks staying in the camp he stated.

He implored them to respect the cultures and customs of their host Communities and urged them to discharge their duties diligently.

He commends the Governor and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Nigerian Army, paramilitaries, and other stakeholders for their unflinching support to the scheme.

