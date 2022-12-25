Excitement as US-based Nollywood filmmaker reaches out to 100 families

As part of our plans to make about 100 families in Lagos happy this Christmas season and beyond, popular US-based filmmaker and beauty expert, Christiana Boluwade, on Tuesday distributed food items and other accessories to the lucky families saying no one deserves to be unhappy during the festive season.

The day coincided with the launch of the Christiana Boluwade Foundation as she reached out to families and other underprivileged who, according to her, should be catered for by influential Nigerians.

Prior to the day, Boluwade, known for her philanthropy and service to humanity, maintained that her life is not about movie-making alone but also about impact.

The launching of her new foundation, according to her, came as response to requests from friends and well-wishers who are keen on supporting her philanthropical projects in larger ways.

According to her, “acts of charity are one of the great blessings of humanity. It is a key lesson I learnt from my parents while growing up. Despite me being in the United States, I am so concerned about making life better for everyone around me, irrespective of the distance. If you really want to help people, start from somewhere”.

The foundation’s media director, Idris Bello of Emiraltyafrica, informed that there are plans to hold 10 outreach activities in 2023 five Nigeria states cutting across geopolitical zones.