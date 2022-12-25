BurnaBoy’s Lagos concert set to clash with Ali Baba’s ‘January 1st’

As fans continue to anticipated the Lagos concert of Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy, the singer has unveiled his plan to stage his concert on January 1, 2023.

After touring Europe and African countries, BurnaBoy said it is time for his Lagos fans and Nigerians at large to have a feel of his Love Damini album concert in a few weeks time.

R gathered that with avalanche of shows and concerts this December in Lagos, coupled with his other engagements, it would be impossible for the singer to stage the concert in Lagos this year.

This was said to have informed his decision to shift his Lagos concert to January 1, a day which only Nigeria’s king of comedy, Ali Baba usually holds his January 1st concert in Lagos.

There are fears that the two shows may clash as many who would be at Ali Baba’s show would also be attending BurnaBoy’s concert same day.

Information pieced together by R also confirmed that there will not be a shift of date as BurnaBoy has also announced on his Instagram page that January 1 for his concert is sacrosanct.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE