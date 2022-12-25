People mocked me when I returned from overseas to teach in the village —Sule, ubec chairman

Alhaji Alhassan Sule is the Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board, Abuja. In this interview with SEGUN KASALI, he spoke about life experiences and challenges.

Your name suggests you are a set of twins.

You are correct. I was born as a set of twins. But, my twin brother is late. He died as far back as 1977 when we were preparing to get to Form 1 at a school in Kwara State. We were from a humble beginning, from Abaji in Abuja, precisely. I enjoyed the company of my twin brother. To be candid, when I lost him, I felt it was better I joined him. The day I learnt he died, I almost ended my life.

Can you recollect the memories of the time you shared together?

Funny thing was that we were always envious of each other. He was envious of what I was doing and I was also envious of what he was doing. Whenever we had something to share, we were always fighting each other on the basis of seniority. He would tell me he was my senior, while I would say the same to him too. We felt what we were doing was for fun because of youthful exuberance. It was when he died that I realised that an important part of me had gone.

What are the lessons you learnt from your parents?

Well, my dad was always telling us that the only thing he had for us was education—both Islamic and western— and he gave us maximum support. My father would go as far as selling his property for us to pay our school fees. Then, Kwara State was charging N50 for student’s boarding fees and N50 was a very big money then. I was not the only person. I had other siblings and there were also relations living with him. He was forced to sell his television set then just to ensure he augmented what he needed to pay our school fees. However, he was able to buy another television (black and white) again because he was a hardworking person. This made me learn discipline from my parents. I also learned humility and contentment with whatever I have. My dad was always preaching to us that we should appreciate God for whatever He gives us and never to look at anyone. He said you would always achieve whatever you want in life, if you are content with what you have.

Did he spare the rod?

No, he did not. He was very disciplined. I recall when we were supposed to go to Islamic school. Instead, we went to play football. When we came back, to be candid, it was not funny. He said there was enough time to go and play football and why should we forget to attend our Islamic classes? He said that the class would not wait but the football could wait for us. That was the only incident I can remember.

How did you repay his sacrifice and labour of love?

I ensured that he never regretted what he did on my behalf. Right from my primary school till I graduated, I was one of the best students in my class and that was why I easily got a foreign scholarship. In fact, when I went for the interview in Jos, there were more than 5,000 but only two of us succeeded. So, you can imagine! Bearing in mind that I was from a humble background, I made sure I did everything to ensure my dad never regretted sending me to school. And to be candid, he must be very proud of me. When I graduated from school in the Soviet Union, I had the opportunity to stay back in Europe but decided not to. So, there was a day he asked about my plans when I finished my academic programme and I told him I didn’t have any plan to stay back in Europe, that I would come back to serve my fatherland. I told him I wanted to ensure that whatever I would be enjoying, I should be enjoying with him. Seeing me with him was even an advantage and that was the way it was.

Tell us about your scholarship to the Soviet Union?

After graduation from Islamic school, I attended primary school. After primary education, I was among the successful candidates there, because to gain admission to secondary school was another issue. But, I made it and went to a Federal Government school in Kwara State. I was among the successful students that graduated then and I moved to Kaduna Polytechnic to study Accounting. Thereafter, I applied for the foreign scholarship, which was a programme under the Bureau for External Aids, where people were taken to China, Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Cuba and many other countries including Ghana. Then, the headquarters was in Lagos, but Jos was for the northern region. I was quite fortunate to be offered a scholarship to study in the Soviet Union. So, I was sent to Belarus, Minsk City for the academic programme. It was while I was there I changed my mind about studying Economics or Accounting to Pedagogical programme as a teacher.

Why?





This was because I have a passion for teaching. It occurred to me that the only profession on the face of earth is teaching. And this is a discipline that guarantees a safer community and safer tomorrow. Besides what you get, God will also reward you for molding the children. So, I spent about 10 years over there before coming back to Nigeria.

What can you still remember about Belarus?

The only thing I cannot forget in a hurry was the issue of racism. When you are in that part of the world, with their communist way of life, it is not easy to pray publicly. Then, you could not even see a single mosque or church. They lived in a kind of free world. These are some of the experiences I cannot forget in a hurry. But because I had made up my mind to come back to Nigeria after my education, I came back.

And you were not discouraged?

No. When I came back, I applied to FCT Primary Education Board and I was employed as a teacher. I then requested that they post me to my village, Abaji.

For someone coming from a foreign land?

I asked them to put me there. I felt elated that I was making impact in my community. There were people that started making jokes about how someone could come from overseas and start working in a village. I said while in Europe, I had gone to over 30 countries of the world. Fantasy is not part of my life and today, if I can impart this knowledge within my community and transform this community, at least, it is a great achievement. So, I never took it as something I should be ashamed of.

Let me tell you something. If that had been the way, this country would have developed more than this because education is the basis for national development. And that was how I grew up to the level I am today. From being a teacher, I became a school supervisor. From there, I became Area Inspector for Education. I later became head of school services, then Education Secretary. I was later posted to the headquarters in charge of Public Private Partnership. I was also posted to be in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics. I also became a Director of that place. God, in his wisdom, actually chose me to be a director of the same board. And then, he brought me to where I am today.

What is your experience so far on this seat?

The first move is to ensure the FCT, being the heart of this nation, is a reflection of the policy of Universal Basic Education. We wanted our schools to be able to compete with the global dynamics so that it can become attractive to foreigners, expatriates and also make provision for smart schools. The plan also includes ensuring inclusive education so that students with deficiencies can also have access to basic education. Regarding the measurement, many students have been able to access basic education. With the support of the Minister of State, we are able to establish more schools, bring education to the doorsteps. During COVID-19, instead of students staying at home doing nothing, we were able to introduce a learn-at-home programme where children would listen to radio and watch television seeing teachers engaging about five times a week.

Personally, how have you been able to give back?

Whenever there is a need to genuinely support anyone in need of education, I support. This is very key so that the child will be useful to the community and the country at large. In FCT now, I made sure that I minimally reduce the incidence of out-of-school children by meeting opinion and community leaders, telling them that education is free and that they should embrace it. Keeping them at home is more dangerous and expensive than sending them to school. And they have been responding. With girl-child education, we have been discouraging early marriage. With this, we believe they will be useful to themselves and to the country at large.

How did you meet your wife?

I met her in my locality. We met at my friend’s house, though my friend is now late. He was a veterinary doctor. He was married to her elder sister. And when he saw me, he told me it was high time I began to raise a family. All my friends were already married with one or two kids then. He advised that she was a good person and all that. When I studied her, I discovered that she was modest in her lifestyle and that was the catch for me. I remember vividly that it was not a flamboyant marriage we did, but the normal rudiments that Islam permits.