NDE trains 82 artisans, graduates under SPW schemes in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 80 artisans and graduates on up-skill and internship under the federal government’s Special Public Works (SPW) scheme in Ekiti state.

The three-month intensive training was organized under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) and the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) for 50 artisans and about 32 graduates respectively.

Speaking, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo explained that the government through the agency was committed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country with the provision of avenues for productive utilization of the human capital.

Represented by the state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG added that it is necessary for the artisans and the unemployed graduates to be trained on relevant skills in order to be competitive in the economy.

He advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity of their postings to different outfits by displaying the work ethics, zeal and determination learned during the training to advance their career.

He said, “The ACCES embodies Artisans from differing trades in the built industry which include; Masonry, Plumbing, Carpentry, Steel fixing, Metal Fabrication and others. The Artisans registered under the NDE- ACCES was also placed on an incentive regime/allowance during the course of the training programme.

“The essence of the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) is one wherein the unemployed graduate participants are given the plenum to garner cognate & relational work experience under different business outfits which include: Public offices, Corporate entities and private organizations with the primal goal of securing permanent employment under the absorbing/employing organization.

“It is the unmistakable expectation of the NDE that your posting to the organizations will reflect the passion, discipline, focus, sound work and moral ethics that you have been groomed during the orientation phase of the programme.

“Note, you have only a chance to make a first impression, do not squander it.”

The twin schemes which are niched under the Special Public Works Department (SPW), commenced in August and Closed in November 2022.

