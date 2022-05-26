Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former First Bank Executive Director, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

Dr Dauda won the primary election after polling a total of 431 votes to defeat his opponents; Dr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau and Wadatau Madawaki got 5 and 3 votes respectively.

Declaring the result, the Committee Chairman of PDP Governorship Primary Election in Zamfara state, Ambassador Adamu Maina Waziri described the exercise as free and fair.

He explained that Dr Dauda Lawal Dare is declared the winner of the primary election and become the PDP candidate of Zamfara state in the 2023 general election after he defeated his opponents.

He appreciated the manner exhibited by delegates during the exercise which he said was held in a free atmosphere in the state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara state PDP Chairman, retired Col. Bala Mande, described the voting exercise as commendable and remarkable in the state.





It could be recalled that Dr Dauda lawal Dare was the former executive director at the First Bank of Nigeria, a seasoned banker and traditional title holder of Gamjin Gusau in Gusau emirate council of Zamfara state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Ex-banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Ex-banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara