Gunmen on rampage kidnap HYPPADEC board member, kill 3 in Kogi

Alhaji Isah Ozi, a board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has been kidnapped by gunmen in his country home in Ogaminana on Thursday morning.

It was reliably gathered that he was kidnapped on his way to the mosque in Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of Kogi state.

The source added that the kidnappers came with a vehicle parked along the victim’s residence and zoom off with the old man around 5 am.

An eyewitness named Ilyas Okaraga who reportedly witnessed the abduction disclosed to our reporter that another person was also shot by the gunmen.

A source to the family said in an attempt to save him from the gunmen a young man was also shot but was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the source, he commissioned a water project in Adavi local government on Wednesday before he was kidnapped on Thursday morning.





Also on Wednesday night, gunmen kill three occupants of a car along the Federal College of Education road in Otite.

One of the occupants reportedly escaped by the whiskers, while two others were killed by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Police Command Public Relation Officers, SP William Aya has confirmed the kidnapping of the HYPPADEC board member.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, he said one person was killed during the incident stressing that the state Commissioner of Police has drafted security men for the rescue operation.

